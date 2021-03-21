Two workers of the Princeway Hotel, near Caprice in Accra, are assisting the Accra Regional Police Command to investigate the death of a client.

The unidentified man, believed to have checked in with another man, was found dead in a supine position and decomposing in the hotel room.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.

She said on March 17, 2021, two young men, believed to be foreigners, checked in at the Hotel.

Two days later, the supervisor went to check on them only to be hit by a bad odour and later found that one was dead whilst the other could not be traced.

DSP Tenge said a report was made to the police and when the body was inspected, multiple cuts, suspected to be knife wounds on the neck, right chest, right rib and upper lip, were found.

She said the police retrieved a bayonet (knife) in a black case after a search on the room, adding that

the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for identification and autopsy.

However, the police found no personal information about the two foreigners in the record books of the Hotel, DSP Tenge said.

She said Prince Osei, the supervisor, and George Frimpong, the receptionist, were assisting the police in investigations.