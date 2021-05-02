The Police are investigating an alleged gathering by the youth of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra, on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The gathering is said to be in “flagrant disregard of COVID-19 protocols.”

The event, advertised as a Church Service, which ordinarily did not require notice under the Public Order Act, was allegedly organised on the blind side of the Police given COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement issued in Accra by Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police, said the Police had locked up the Fantasy Dome and started questioning leaders of the Church and Management of the Dome about the event.

“Any person found culpable will be arrested and duly prosecuted,” it added.

The statement said trending videos of the alleged gathering, dubbed “Pneumatic Night” showed a non-mask wearing mass crowd, screaming, chanting and dancing to the “evangelism” of non-mask wearing leaders, putting the entire country at risk of spreading COVID-19.

It said the organisers did not give notice of the event to any Police Officer or Station.

The statement said, meanwhile, a similar event by the Church at UPSA took place on Sunday with strict observance of COVID-19 protocols under police surveillance.

The Police reminded the public that actions that breached the Imposition of Restrictions Act, would be subjected to the sanctions imposed by law.