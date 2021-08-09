Police investigate three suspects linked to Okada rider’s murder

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly robbing and murdering an okada rider, Kwaku Manu, 45, a resident of Brepro in the Ahafo-Ano East District of the Ashanti Region.

They are Kwabena Stephen, 20, Edward Nepondi, 20, and Kofi Quansah, 19, all residents of Potrikrom near Edugyama.

The lifeless body of Manu was found in a bush with multiple wounds on his body at Brepro on Friday, August 6, and had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in a statement issued in Kumasi, said the suspects were arrested at the St Edward Hospital at Edugyama, following an intelligence report.

This was after they had sought medical attention at the Hospital after being involved in an accident with the motorbike they allegedly stole from the deceased.

ASP Ahianyo said a search on one of them revealed Manu’s mobile phone, and that one empty BB cartridge was also retrieved from the crime scene in the course of investigations.