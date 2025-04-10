Police Investigate Viral Assault Incident

A viral video showing a group of men physically assaulting a young man accused of stealing equipment has triggered a police investigation.

The disturbing footage, which has spread rapidly on social media, captures the alleged victim being beaten by several assailants.

In response, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement urging anyone with credible information to report their findings at the nearest police station. Authorities have pledged that those involved in the incident will be apprehended and brought to justice.

The investigation comes amid growing public concern over acts of vigilantism and the circulation of violent content online. Recent cases involving viral videos have sparked debates over the appropriate balance between community intervention and the legal process. As citizens demand accountability, law enforcement emphasizes that the proper channels must be used to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents are not repeated.