Police investigates assault on journalist

Police have commenced investigations into an alleged assault on a Journalist at Bortianor in Accra.

A news brief from the Police said the assault was carried out by some men believed to be Police personnel over a misunderstanding in connection with a piece of land.

It said the said parcel of land was allegedly being claimed by two parties, one of whom was said to be police personnel.

The brief urged anyone with credible information that could assist in the investigations to contact the nearest Police station.

Informants are encouraged to call the following numbers: 18555 or 191 or send a WhatsApp message to the Police number 0206639121.