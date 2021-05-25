The Bono East Regional Police Command has started investigations for the arrest of suspected armed-robbers who shot and killed a military personnel, Sargent Job Kwame Odei, aged 41 of the Third Battalion of Infantry, Sunyani on Friday night.

Chief Superintendent Alhaji Huseini Awinaba, the Regional Crime Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday at Techiman in the Bono East Region, that investigation into the matter was on-going to bring the perpetrators to book.

In an earlier interview with the GNA, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Awiadem, the Pru East District Police Commander affirmed that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 2100 hours at a section of the road between Prang and Adjalaja, a farming community on the Prang-Abease-Kintampo road in the Pru West District of the region.

DSP Awiadem said the officer was shot on the right side of his chest, saying the about six armed-robbers who were wielding guns and robbing other commuters at gunpoint fled into the bush after the atrocious act.

He said the Police had information that someone believed to be a military officer had been shot dead by armed-robbers, adding the, District Police Patrol Team therefore rushed to the scene and found a male adult fully dressed in a military uniform lying in a pool of blood in a supine position dead.

DSP Eric Awiadem said when deceased’s body was inspected, a gunshot wound was found on his right chest.