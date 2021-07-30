Police investigates motor-rider accident death involving Police officer

The Police have begun investigations into the incident, which led to the death of a motor rider on the Achimota-Ofankor Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The young man, who was riding an unregistered Haojue motorbike, reportedly rolled under a Jac truck at Muus on the Highway, while he was allegedly being pursued by a duty post Police Officer at the Neoplan Station.

The pursuit was reportedly instigated by his refusal to obey signals to stop.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, said the incident resulted in the near lynching of the Police Officer, who was rescued and sent together with the rider to the Achimota Hospital.

The rider was, however, pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital.

The statement said some aggrieved youth, numbering about 150, later besieged the Achimota Hospital in an attempt to attack both the Hospital staff and the Policemen.

They pelted stones and other implements damaging the back screens of two Police vehicles and other property around.

Reinforcement was requested to augment police efforts to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.