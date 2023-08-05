Police investigates suspected murder of a woman at Bebu

The Police in Ashanti Region have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult, Akua Serwaa Kyei on August 3 at Atwima Bebu, a statement on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, has revealed.

It said the husband of the deceased returned home at about 17:30 hours and found the victim lying unconscious at the back of their house and rushed her to the Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

He alleged that their living room and bedroom were ransacked, and a television set stolen.

An initial assessment of the incident scene by the Police Crime Scene team revealed that no doors or windows in the house had been broken into.

Also, upon an inspection of deceased body at the hospital, no marks of violence or gunshot wound was found.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy as investigation continues.

The Police have visited the family of the deceased and are working with them to find the underlying cause of the matter and bring perpetrators to book.

The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the family via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough investigation into the case.

A Police clinical psychologist has also been assigned to the family to assist them in these trying times, according to the statement.