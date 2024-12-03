Police Investigating Attack on Asantehene’s Convoy in Bono East Region

The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating a sensitive incident involving the convoy of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which reportedly came under attack on December 2, 2024, in Techiman, Bono East Region. The incident has sparked a mix of tensions and conflicting reports.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the Asantehene’s convoy, returning from a funeral in Nkoranza, encountered hostility as it passed through Techiman. Youths, believed to be from the local area, allegedly threw stones at vehicles in the convoy. However, details remain unclear, with differing accounts circulating, especially on social media.

Manhyia Palace, the official seat of the Asantehene, has denied reports of a direct attack on the convoy. Claims circulating on social media that there was significant damage to the Asantehene’s vehicles have been dismissed as false by the palace.

Sources suggest that the incident may be linked to an ongoing dispute between Techiman and Nkoranza. Tensions reportedly escalated earlier on December 2 when claims emerged that the Asantehene’s convoy blocked a highway near Techiman. This may have prompted retaliation from local youths, who reportedly targeted buses returning from Nkoranza, potentially mistaking them for part of the Asantehene’s entourage.

The Ghana Police Service has stated that it is working diligently to investigate the incident and gather all relevant evidence. The Police are in contact with Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other stakeholders in Techiman to better understand the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.