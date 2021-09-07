Police investigating disappearance of Mrs Amoah-Darko

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into circumstances leading to the reported disappearance of Mrs Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, said following the filing of the “Missing Person” complaint on September 2, 2021, by her husband, a team at the National Headquarters, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and the Crime Officer and his team had spoken to all related parties.

It said preliminary investigations had established that the Lands Commission did not assign Mrs Amoah-Darko on any official work, neither was she assigned with any colleague to do any work leading to her disappearance.

The statement said the police had also noted that no other staff of the Commission or any other person linked to Mrs Amoah-Darko had been declared missing or found dead.

It said a 24-hour team was working on the case and that a Clinical Psychologist had been engaged to provide psychological support to the family of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko and her colleagues at the Lands Commission.