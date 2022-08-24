Police Invites 1st VIce Chairman Over attacks on N/R NDC

The Ghana Police Service has invited the Northern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Rufai Vielim over the recent attack on the party office in Tamale.

He was alleged that, he influenced the youth to besiege the party office which led to the destruction of party properties amidst gunshots.

Alhaj Rufai Vielim objected the decision of the NDC’s Regional Executive Committee to endorse Ali Adolf, 2nd Vice Chair as the acting Regional Chairman.

The irate youth who were captured on camera with gunshots, were protesting against the party’s leadership decision in appointing Ali Adolf as the acting Regional Chairman of the NDC following the passing on to glory of the late Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

According to the youth, appointing Ali Adolf as the acting Regional Chair of the NDC, is an attempt by the regional executives to relegate the First Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rufai Vellim to the background.