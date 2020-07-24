The Central Regional Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) has invited Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency to take her statement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency.

The invitation is over a misunderstanding that occurred at a voter registration center at the Step to Christ polling station on Monday July 20, 2020, which resulted in the MP firing a gun.

DSP Irene indicated that, the Regional Police Command had retrieved the weapon and ammunition together with a license covering the weapon and has handed over the docket to the CID Headquarters in Accra.

Though, she explained that her action was to defend herself because she felt threatened, the Public and many organizations have condemned it saying it was unspeakable of her as an MP cum a Minister.

