Police Issues Intel For Alfred Nii Kojo Addy, Wanted Over Recruitment Scam

The case of scammers defrauding people over the recruitment into the security services, such as Ghana immigration service, Armed Forces, Prisons and the Ghana police service has been incessant and became worse in the last recruitment exercise.

During the recruitment for the security services last year, the police administration warned fraudsters who has been going round taking people’s money to desist from the act.

Upon the publication of recruitment last year, one Alfred Nii Kojo Addy who claimed as an aid to the member of Parliament of the Assin central constituency Hon Kennedy ohene Agyarpong took an advantage of the publication to extort millions of cedis from the people of Asante Akim, Domeabra, Wassa, Western, Assin and the brong part of Ghana under the pretext of securing protocol slot from Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyarpong to enlist them into the various security services.

That after the said Alfred Nii Addy took the money from the people he vamoosed and all efforts made to traced him also failed.

A formal complained has been made to the Ghana police service for further investigation.it also alleged that the suspect Alfred Nii Addy is in possession of fictitious documents from the forestry commission and illegally cutting down trees for timber.

“We are therefore remanding the public that recruitment into the security services are not through agents or middlemen and also appealed to the public to desist from relying on people for recruitment.”