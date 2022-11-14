Police Keep Fit Club holds Health Walk for physical challenged persons

The Ghana Police Depot Keep Fit Club in collaboration with the Greater Accra Keep Fit Clubs on Saturday organised a health walk for the physically challenged people.

The exercise was aimed at creating awareness on the benefits of exercise for the disabled.

The event was the third edition of Health Walk under the theme, “Disability is not inability,” where participants started the health walk from the Police Depot at Tesano through some principal streets to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and back to the Police Depot.

Over five hundred people joined them from their various clubs for the health walk as the day was also observed by Ghanaians as the National Fitness Day across the country.

Participating clubs were, Liberty, Ablekuma, Amplex, Ring Road Central, Mighty Jets, Tolala, El-Wak, Dzatsui, Peace Makers, Gakfca, St. John’s, and Pig Farm Keep Fit Clubs.

Speaking to the media, Rtd (Spt) Kofi Twumasi Ankrah founder of the Police Depot Fit Club expressed his gratitude to the participants and urged them to continue exercising.

He said the aim of the club was to keep staff and personnel who live within the environs of the National Police Training School active.

“I’m happy that the idea has caught up in the police fraternity and beyond and to the Greater Accra Keep Clubs, hosts of the event,” he added.

Madam Patience Ofei – Organiser for the Greater Accra Keep Fit Clubs said the walk formed part of the multitude of barriers limiting disabled access to fitness.

According to Madam Ofei, there were many obstacles to their well-being and fulfillment of persons with disability in society, adding that physical challenged persons who formed part of the society were always left out.

“Exercise is very important to our health. I encourage everyone to continue exercising because the more you exercise the healthier you become and physically challenged people were not excluded”.

Mr. Elvis Kosi Alipui who spoke on behalf of persons with disabilities, thanked the organisers and appealed to the Ghana Police Service to also recruit persons with disabilities in some of their offices.