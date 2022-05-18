Police kill two gunmen blocking road in south Nigeria

Nigerian police killed on Monday two gunmen threatening road users on a road in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra, a police spokesperson said.

Police operatives on crime prevention patrol engaged in the early hours of Monday a group of armed-bearing gunmen along Umunze road in the Orumba South local government area of the state, said Tochukwu Ikenga, a spokesman for the police, in a statement.

“Further details show that these miscreants were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going to their businesses,” said Ikenga, noting the gunmen were forcefully collecting road users’ motorbikes and tricycles before setting them ablaze.

Two of the gunmen were killed after a gun duel with the police operatives, according to the police spokesperson, and the police have intensified patrols within the state and the situation is being monitored.

Ikenga told media earlier Monday that some arsonists set ablaze some buildings within the premises of the headquarters of the Idemili North local government area of Anambra Monday. No human casualties were recorded during the attack. Ikenga added that enough security personnel were drafted to the area, as well as firefighters, who quickly put out the fire and restored normalcy in the area.

There have been in recent months a series of armed attacks reported across the most populous African country, including attacks on security agencies and government facilities. Enditem