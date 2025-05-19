Police Ladies Claim Historic First Women’s Premier League Title

Police Ladies FC made history by winning their first-ever Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League championship, defeating defending title holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-0 in Sunday’s decisive final at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The match turned in the 27th minute when forward Jane Ayieyam broke through Ampem Darkoa’s defense to score the opener. Despite sustained pressure from the defending champions, Police Ladies’ goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan delivered multiple crucial saves to maintain their advantage. Substitute Victoria Teye Williams secured the victory with a late 89th-minute strike, cementing the underdogs’ remarkable triumph.

This championship marks a significant milestone for Police Ladies, who will now represent Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League. As part of their reward, the team’s civilian players will be formally enlisted into the Ghana Police Service. The win ends Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ recent dominance in Ghanaian women’s football.