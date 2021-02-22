Police Ladies FC found their rhythm in the National Women’s Premier League (NWPL) with a lone goal victory over Immigration Ladies FC in match-day five of the NWPL played at the McDan La Town Park in Accra, on Saturday.

Police Ladies FC, one of the giants in the NWPL ended their two-game winless streak with a narrow win over Immigration Ladies who were yet to get a win in the season.

Captain Josephine Boateng’s expertly taken free-kick in the 52nd minute was enough to end Police Ladies winless record.

The game began on a high note with both teams pushing for an early goal but the gallant defensive displays of both teams ensured the first half ended barren.

In the 20th minute, Immigration Ladies’ striker Faustina Kyeremeh was handed a goal-scoring chance but Police Ladies’ goalie, Vida Zanu Fiati was on spot to save her team.

The second half saw Immigration Ladies team descended heavily on their opponents but their efforts were not enough to pick a point against a resurgent Police Ladies team.

Police Ladies are now on seven points after five matches with Immigration Ladies still stuck on two points.

Police Ladies forward, Juanita Aguadze was voted the NASCO best player of the match.