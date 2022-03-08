Police Ladies Hammer Immigration Ladies 3-0 In WPL

Police Ladies FC showed class against Immigration Ladies to hammer them with three goals to nil at the Achimota School Park in match-day 10 of the Women’s Premier League on Tuesday.

Goals from Mary Berko, Grace Animah, and Juanita Aguadze were enough for the Police team to grab the maximum points over a poor Immigration side.

In the first 10 minutes, both sides failed to find their rhythm until the stroke of half time when Berko connected a Deborah Afriyie cross to slot home a goal to separate the two sides.

From recess, substitute Animah doubled the lead for her side before Aguadze’s expertly taken penalty to beat goalkeeper Mary Neequaye.

Immigration Ladies coach, Joseph Badger introduced new players to at least fight to snatch a point but failed to deliver.

The win gives Police Ladies on 15 points whilst Immigration are stuck at the bottom of the Southern zone without a win after 10 matches.