Police Ladies hold Hasaacas to save Army Ladies top spot

The match-week 12 of the ongoing Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League recorded some interesting results over the weekend as Police Ladies held Hasaacas Ladies in a 1-1 draw to give Army Ladies a comfortable lead in the Southern zone.

Yusif Basigi’s Hasaacas Ladies after registering an early goal in the third minute through Linda Eshun failed to solidify their defence as Mary Berko held their joy of making it top of the Southern Zone table, with a beautiful equalizer to end the game 1:1.

Faith Ladies despite having an upper hand over Army Ladies this season could not end their eight games unbeaten run as they failed to match up with the security side who held them in a goalless draw game at Mats park on Saturday.

The result maintains Army Ladies as leaders of the zone, two points ahead of desperate Hasaacas Ladies who now have 23 points after 12 games.

Elsewhere at the Legon Presec School park, Gifty Osei’s brace helped Thunder Queens cruise over struggling Ridge City who has now recorded ten defeats this season with two draws.

The Queens could now boast of 14 points with hopes of escaping relegation as they eye the Southern Zone title race with few games to go.

Fourth-placed Essiam Socrates also shared points with Soccer Intellectuals in a beautiful derby match at the Mankesim Astro Turf on Friday.

The Madina Astro Turf witnessed a cracker between Berry Ladies and Ladystrikers on Monday which ended 1-1 to square off Ghana’s Independence Day celebration.

Ladystrikers despite going into the game as underdogs, showed some level of fighting spirit, giving their opponents no breathing space to pick a point from the game.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, leaders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies were left in dismay at Bantama in the Ashanti Region as Dreamz Ladies gave them a shocking 3-1 defeat on their home soil to close the point margin to three.

Despite the tough test from Supreme Ladies, Northern Ladies managed to shoot ahead of their opponents with a 4-0 victory to record their fourth win of the season in style.

Amarachi Williams’ last-minute strike made the difference for Tamale Super Ladies

as they defeated in-form Prisons Ladies 2-1 to carry all three points at the Sunyani Coronation park on Saturday.

Prisons Ladies now sit in fourth place with 19 points whiles Tamale Super Ladies also seek to escape a relegation scare with 11 points in 12 games.

Debutants Candy Soccer Academy defeated Ashtown Ladies 2-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu 1 Park on Sunday.

Struggling Fabulous Ladies once again failed to deliver with a 1-1 draw against Pearlpia Ladies who were confident of beating the side.