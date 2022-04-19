Police Ladies Lost To Ampem Darkoa To Progress To Semifinal Stage Of Women’s FA Cup

Techiman-based club, Ampem Darkoa Ladies put up a spectacular performance against Police Ladies to record a 2-0 scoreline to progress to the semifinals of the Women’s FA Cup competition.

The match played on Sunday at the Achimota Park in Accra saw a goal each from Elizabeth Owusu and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah to send the team to the last four stage.

After the first half ended goalless, both teams came into the second half with the ambition and determination to sail through, but it was Ampem Darkoa, nicknamed “Nanamma” who proved superior over the homers.

Ampem Darkoa’s coach’s tactical substitution in the 46th minute yielded positive results when substitute Owusu capitalised on goalkeeper Vida Zanu Fiati’s howler to put her side ahead in the 62nd minute.

In the 74th minute, Grace Acheampong came closing to registering her name on the scoresheet, but her superb effort was denied by the goalpost.

A minute after that golden opportunity, Serwaa Amponsah doubled the lead for the Nanamma to travel back to the Bono Region with a semifinal ticket.

Elsewhere, Hasaacas Ladies defeated Kumasi Sports Academy 3-2 on penalties to reach the last four stage.

Anlo Ladies would take on Army ladies whilst Fosu Royal ladies battle Ashtown Ladies on Monday, April 18 for a slot in the semifinals.