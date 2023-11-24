Police Ladies plays Immigration Ladies, while  Berry Ladies face Jonina Ladies In a crunch derby

The draw for the Women’s FA Cup Round of 64 is set as security sides, Police Ladies and Immigration Ladies have a score to settle, this time not on the battle field but on the pitch.
It would be a top clash between the two sides who would be hoping to sail through to the Round of 32 stage with ease.
Premier League side, Police Ladies who finished runners-up in the Women’s FA Cup last season are confident of jetting off to a successful start this time round having caused a scare in the competition.
Immigration Ladies on the other hand, would fight to sweep all three points from their rivals despite being tagged as underdogs.
Elsewhere, Premier League newbies Jonina FC would also chase for a place in the next stage of the competition against Berry Ladies.
Berry Ladies were eliminated in the round of 32 stage last season after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Police Ladies.
In other fixtures, PearlPia Ladies would take on Northern Ladies whereas defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies would face Fosu Royal Ladies.
Herein the full fixtures
Upper East Region
Zorkor Liberty Ladies vrs Kunkua Ladies FC
Northern Ladies
Yoo Ladies vrs FC Young Queens
Kumbungu Ladies vrs FC Savannah
Pearlpia Ladies vrs Northern Ladies
Bolga All Stars Ladies vrs Tamale Super Ladies
Anfaani Ladies vrs Nasara Ladies
Upper West Region
Wa All Stars Ladies vrs Bagabaga Ladies
Real Crusaders vrs Kpongu Maidens
Brong Ahafo Region
Fosu Royal Ladies vrs Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Gyagba Ladies FC vrs Jaman Vision Ladies FC
Prisons Ladies vrs Ken Hammer Ladies
Ashanti Region
Dynamite Ladies draw a bye
Osei Tutu Ladies vrs Soccer Angel Ladies
Supreme Ladies vrs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem
Ashtown Ladies vrs Dreamz Ladies
Fabulous Ladies vrs Kumasi Sports Academy
Western Region
Hasaacas Ladies vrs Blacoe Soccer
Hassport Ladies vrs Immaculate Ladies
Wisdom Ladies Fc vrs Leona Ladies
Central Region
Kessewa Ladies vrs Socrates Maidens
Soccer Intellectuals vrs Sealions FC
Essiam Socrates vrs Ali Royal Ladies
Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vrs Ladystrikers
Eastern Region
Valued Girls vrs Kotoku Rush Ladies
Volta Region
Rootz Sistaz FC vrs Ketu Ladies
Agave Glad Ladies vrs Dream Big Ladies
Greater Accra Region
Police Ladies vrs Immigration Ladies
Berry Ladies vrs Jonina Ladies
Blessed Ladies vrs Ideal Ladies
Fc Epiphany Warriors vrs Anlo Ladies
Army Ladies vrs GAR Ladies
Halifax Queens vrs Faith Ladies