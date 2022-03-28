Police Ladies Progress To Quarter-finals Of Women’s FA Cup

Police Ladies’ Henrietta Annie scored a hat trick to ensure the team progressed over Soccer Intellectuals to the quarterfinals of the Women’s FA Cup.

The match ended 3-2 at the Mcdan La Town Park.

Soccer Intellectuals went ahead twice in the game, but Annie equalized before eventually netting the winning goal for her side.

Coming from a two nil home defeat suffered in the hands of Hasaacas Ladies in the Women’s Premier League, Police Ladies started the game with great display but Ernestina Ayissie connected a pass from Linda Amoako in the 15th minute to give the visitors the lead.

Police Ladies piled pressure on Soccer Intellectuals in a bid to get the equalizer and they got rewarded by Annie who slotted the ball home from a pass from Suzanna Fakyiwaa four minutes to end the first half.

From recess, Soccer Intellectuals mounted a great heat on Police Ladies and Moussirietou Adinda-Akpo restored the lead for the visiting team by finishing a nice team move in the 47th minute, however, Annie once again came to the aid of the host with a beautifully converted free kick 16 minutes after going behind.

It was a ding-dong affair in the game and both sides tried very hard to get the winner.

Adinda-Akpo came close again but this time her shot was saved by the Police Ladies’ goalkeeper in the 71st minute. Five minutes to the end of the game, Annie scored from the spot kick to complete a hat trick and most importantly turn the tables around to ensure Police Ladies reached the last eight of the FA Cup.

Police Ladies pushed for the fourth goal and they were awarded a penalty after a Soccer Intellectuals’ defender handled the ball in the 18-yard box. Annie unselfishly handed the ball to Mary Berko whose kick was saved by Grace Andoh in the 90th minute.

Hat trick hero, Henrietta Annie was awarded the most valuable player of the game.