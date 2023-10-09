Police Launch Investigation into Death of Kikibees Restaurant Owner

The Police have initiated an investigation into the death of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, the owner of the popular restaurant Kikibees in Madina, Greater Accra Region. According to a brief statement by the Police, Agyekum was discovered in a pool of blood at a house in Madina on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

He was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In connection with the case, the Police have arrested one Yandeh Joof, believed to be Agyekum’s girlfriend, who is now cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Agyekum’s body has been placed in the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and the necessary autopsy procedures.