Police Launch Manhunt for Karen Baaba Sam Over Unlawful Child Removal

The Ghana Police Service has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Karen Baaba Sam, 29, who is wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly unlawfully removing a minor in defiance of court orders.

A warrant for her arrest, numbered 39/25, was issued by the Achimota District Court on January 16, 2025.

Ms. Sam, a native of Dormaa Ahenkro, is described as slim, fair in complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and with a tattoo on her right breast.

She is believed to be hiding in neighbourhoods such as East Legon, Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Labone, Osu, or Dzorwulu.

The police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the CID Intelligence Unit via the provided hotlines or report to the nearest police station.

The case stems from an ongoing custody dispute between Ms. Sam and the father of the minor.

A Family and Juvenile Court in Accra, presided over by Her Worship Bernice Mensimah Ackon, awarded temporary custody of the child to the father, Kwadwo Adjei, as part of Suit No. A6/410/24.

To safeguard the child’s welfare, the court issued multiple directives, including barring Ms. Sam from leaving the country with the child.

Despite this, Ms. Sam is alleged to have unlawfully kept the child, prompting further court action.

The court subsequently issued an Order for Retrieval of the Child, tasking the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and the Social Welfare Department to collaborate with the East Legon Police Station to ensure the child’s immediate return.

An Absconding Warrant was also issued to prevent Ms. Sam from traveling abroad with the child, while the Ghana Immigration Service was instructed to enforce the travel restriction.

Additionally, the court mandated that Ms. Sam remains in Accra until the custody case is fully resolved.

The court emphasized the importance of the child resuming school to protect her educational rights and highlighted that defiance of its orders undermines the judicial process and violates the child’s welfare.

Her Worship Bernice Mensimah Ackon underscored the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding the best interests of the child, urging all parties to comply with the court’s rulings to ensure a resolution in the child’s favor.

However, Ms. Sam flouted the orders of the court hence, the Arrest Warrant.

The police appeal underscores the gravity of the situation, urging the public to assist in ensuring compliance with the law and the court’s directives.