Police Launch Manhunt for Man Using Fake Customized Number Plates in Koforidua

Police in Koforidua are currently on a manhunt for one Attah Yaw Yanson for declining a police invitation over the use of fake customized number plate.

Attah Yaw Yankson who is allegedly portraying himself as Adwamponghene of New Juaben Traditional Area is being sought after by the police for continuously using fake customized plates on unregistered vehicles an act which is against the law.

The culprit over the weekend was cited in Koforidua the Eastern Regional capital at an event around the Jackson Park with a white Ford Raptor with customized registration as Adwamponghene, according to deep police sources checks done indicated that the number plate was fake which frowns on the law.

Personnel from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police who traced the vehicle to invite the driver over for investigations were promised by a family member one Charles Boateng to report to the regional MTTD command at Galloway on Monday but the culprit on Monday dawn fled the City with the said vehicle and failed to honor the police invitation.

Available information also revealed that the said vehicle was unregistered and had been rented from an auto shop in Accra by the culprit who affix the fake number plate just for show off.

Attah Yaw Yankson is also said to have been using a fake license plate Yiadom 3- 24 on a black Land Cruiser GX somewhere last year and had been on the police wanted list.

Charles Boateng when contacted on Monday by the police expressed his disappointment pleading to produce the culprit and the vehicle on Thursday 6th February 2025.

The police who are making arrangements to pick up the family head if he fails to provide Attah Yaw Yankson on Thursday have pledged to wage a war on persons who resort to the use of fake number plates, they however cautioned the general public to desist from using self acquired fake license plates but rather engage the Driver Vehicle License Authority DVLA for original customized plates and other registrations.