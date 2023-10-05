Police Launch Manhunt for Robber , Suspected Terrorists in Fatchu

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is currently conducting a search for a lone robber who is believed to have been active in various parts of Accra.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the GPS reassured the public that they are actively investigating the CCTV footage circulating on social media, which captures the lone robber. The police stated, “Our intelligence teams have been diligently working on this case for some time now, and we are determined to apprehend the suspect and bring them to justice.”

Additionally, the police have heightened security measures in the affected communities to prevent any further incidents.

Meanwhile, a collaborative security operation, involving law enforcement agencies from Ghana and Burkina Faso, is in pursuit of suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in Fatchu within the Sissala West District.

The Sissala West District Police Command received information suggesting that these suspected terrorists may have crossed the border from Burkina Faso into Ghana on Wednesday, September 27, around 11:45 a.m.

During a raid on the suspects’ hideout, various items were discovered, including a Ghanaian voter ID card, two mobile phones, an unspecified quantity of ammunition, clothing, and eight bicycles, among other items. Examination of the recovered mobile phones revealed images of individuals dressed in terrorist attire, with one man, approximately forty (40) years old, bearing a striking resemblance to a wanted terrorist in Burkina Faso.

The suspected terrorist was identified as Diallo Noufou by Burkina Faso security agencies, and he possessed a Ghanaian voter ID card with the name Abdulai Ibrahim.

Authorities in Gwollu have been informed of these developments, and they are currently conducting intermittent patrols in and around Fatchu.