Police Launch Manhunt for Robbers in Appolonia City Block Factory Attack

A manhunt is underway for a group of robbers who carried out an attack on a block factory located in Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra. This incident occurred on Saturday, October 14, 2023, tragically resulting in the loss of one life.

The gang, numbering approximately five individuals, also absconded with an undisclosed sum of money and the mobile phones belonging to the victims. In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the police provided details of the incident.

The police further informed the public that the deceased’s body has been placed in the custody of the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and a subsequent autopsy. Concurrently, law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in investigative and intelligence operations to locate and apprehend the culprits, who will then be brought to justice.

The police have assured the public that every effort will be made to track down the robbers and ensure that they face the legal consequences of their actions