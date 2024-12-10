Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects in Tepa Warehouse and Radio Station Break-In

The police have initiated a manhunt for three identified suspects and their accomplices involved in a break-in at a private warehouse and a radio station in Tepa, located in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Akakpo, an assembly member for Akwasiasie, George, an assembly member for Maabang, and Mujeed, are accused of stealing agricultural spraying machines, bags of fertiliser, Wellington boots, and other items during the break-in.

Authorities are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice. The public is urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.