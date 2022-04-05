Police Launches Search For Suspected Murderers iIn Sunyani    

The Police in the Bono Region have launched a manhunt for some unidentified young men who allegedly stabbed to death Foster Asare, a 30-year old man at the South Sunyani Newtown.

The body of Asare had since been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was stabbed in the abdomen by some drug peddlers at a ‘ghetto’ suspected for selling and smoking Indian hemp.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer said the incident happened on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 around 1618 hours.

He explained one Nana Ofori Amanfo, the deceased’s relative reported to the Police his nephew had been stabbed by some unidentified young men and rushed to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital’s emergency ward, but he died in a few minutes while receiving treatment.

“The deceased was in a supine position with blood oozing from the ear while a cut was stitched at the right lower abdomen on the hospital bed”, he indicated, saying a thorough inspection on the body revealed a cut at the right side of the neck and palm.

“Further investigations revealed the deceased who was coming from a thicket where leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were being peddled and smoked had earlier rushed for help at a nearby house at South Newtown Extension complaining of abdominal pain with blood oozing from the stomach”, ASP Oppong stated.