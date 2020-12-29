The Accra Regional Police Command is looking for the mothers of two infants abandoned at two different locations.

The babies were dumped at Ogbojo and Agege, all suburbs of Accra. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency.

She said on December 27, 2020 at 0720 hours, Police received information indicating that a newly born baby had been abandoned at Ogbojo, and so the Police proceeded to the scene and found a day-old baby behind a cemetery. DSP Tenge said the baby was taken to the Ogbojo Hospital for medical care.

DSP Tenge said the baby was in a stable condition and that there was no cause for alarm.

In a related development, on December 27, 2020, there was another report of an abandoned male child of about two months old, behind the Church of Pentecost at Dansoman-Agege in Accra.

She said photographs of the scene and the babies were taken for further investigations.