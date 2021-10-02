Police must be provided with adequate logistics to fight crime effectively

The National House of Chiefs has called on the government to provide adequate logistics and personnel to the Ghana Police Service to enable it effectively deal with the rising spate of criminal activities in the country.

The police service must be vigilant in the discharge of their duties and also ahead of criminals who are causing a lot of discomfort in several parts of the country.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the House who made the call said the recent spate of criminal activities should be the concern of all and stressed the need for the citizenry to provide accurate information to the security agencies to help combat these crimes.

Speaking at a meeting of the House in Kumasi, he said the chiefs were ready to partner with the security agencies to fight perpetrators of crime.

He condemned the recently reported cases of attacks and killing of police officers on duty and called for concerted efforts to protect police officers.

Ogyeahohoo Gyebi suggested the use of bullet-proof bullion vans to convey cash to prevent attacks by armed criminals.

He appealed to Ghanaians to continue to observe the covid-19 safety protocols to avoid another wave in the country.

He further urged the District and Municipal Assemblies to put in place the necessary measures for the newly appointed MMDCEs to start work.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, Drobomanhene, and Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs called on parents to protect their children so that they do not become ‘prey’ to criminals.

Chiefs must also mobilize the people to be vigilant in fishing out criminals adding that these criminals were living in communities and the people must be bold to report them.