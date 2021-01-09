Mr. Ken Ashigbey, chief executive officer of Telecom Chambers, has called on the police to show commitment to attacks on journalist in the country.

He explained that, once police shows interest in these cases, perpetrators of these attacks will cautious, knowing that the force of the law will grab them if these attacks persist.

“It is inexplicable to say that in latif’s case for instance (Latif Iddrisu, a broadcast journalist, who had the right frontal bone of his skull fractured after assault by a group of police officers at the criminal investigation Department headquarters in Accra), the police even till now are not able to tell us who was involved in that” He lamented.

Mr Ashigbey, comparing the swift response of the police when a member of Parliament is attacked to when a journalist is attacked told pulse news presenter Gifty Andoh Appiah, this clearly indicates police apathy towards the plight of the ghanaian journalist.

He disclosed that, fresh attacks and threats on the lives of journalist after elections has happened coherently since 1992 and expected that, as society progresses with better systems and the passage of the right to information bill, these cases will be reduced.

He accused the police of being part of the people used to perpetrate acts of attacks and intimidation against journalist “stating that, when the situation turns and the force of the state is against them, it is the media they run to”.

He therefore admonished the police to do their jobs and take the threats and attacks made to journalist seriously to cause perpetrators to desist from such acts..

Mr. Ashigbey also called on journalist to take advocacy of themselves very seriously and not only advocate for others when they are called upon.

He extended his plea to the media commission and journalist association to do more, particularly in engaging political parties and journalist who pursue public interest journalism.

” The media commission must be able to provide victims of attacks and intimidation with lawyers against perpetrators and the Ghana journalist association must go beyond issuing press statements to getting to the point where these attacks on journalist is not acceptable. He stressed

He concluded his plea with a call directed at council of states, chiefs, churches, civil societies and the nation at large to support the course determined to bring the trend of attacks on journalist to an abrupt end.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information has also charged the security agencies to deal with alleged death threats and attacks on Manassah Azure Awuni, Edward Adeti, Afia pokua, Captain smart, Gifty Andoh and other journalist who claim are being threatened with death, violence and intimidation.

GNA