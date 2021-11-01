Police nab gang for barricading Weija China Mall entrance

The Weija Divisional Police Command arrested a gang Saturday for barricading the entrance of the China Mall at Dunkonah, near Weija.

The gang used dump tracks at midnight Friday, to convey huge boulders with which they sealed off the Mall, which was opened to the public in June.

“On Saturday, 30 October 2021, at about 2:00 am, we received a distress call from the security man at China Mall that some persons were there with a dump truck tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China Mall located behind the West Hills Mall,” said the police in a statement.

The statement added that the police moved to the scene immediately and observed that the entrance to the mall had indeed been blocked with rocks.

“The two suspects at the scene fled upon seeing the police but were chased and arrested. They admitted the offence and have been cautioned, and are in police custody assisting with investigations,” the police added.

The statement named the suspects as James Mensah 42, the facility manager of West Hills Mall, and Samuel Annum Adjei, a 44-year-old contractor.

The police said the boulders had been moved as of the time of issuing the statement to allow for business to go on at the China Mall.

Liquan Yan, the property owner of the China Mall structure, explained in an interview that the management of West Hill Mall had written to him earlier laying claim to the piece of land in front of the China Mall.

He said the lawyer of West Hills Mall had written to him stating that China Mall was encroaching on their land, claiming that a piece of land outside the main gate of the Chinese mall belonged to West Hill Mall and no vehicle should use that portion of land to access the China Mall.

“Without delay, we contacted their lawyer the next day. We met last Friday and discussed the issue. But we received a message that same night that a truck had tipped huge rocks to block the gate to our premises,” Yiquan stated.

Commenting, a customer of China Mall, a medical doctor by profession, who required to be anonymous, described the incident as uncalled for.

“I had ordered some items from the Chinese mall and was coming for them around 9.30 am on Saturday, but could not enter because of this incident,” he stated.

He urged the owners of West Hills Mall to remember that Ghana “is a country of law and they must always follow the due process when dealing with their competitors.”

Sniffing around, newsghana, gathered that the main cause of the brouhaha between West Hills Mall and China Mall could be price competition.

“Prices are far lower in China Mall than the other places so many customers have been trooping to the China Mall over the past three months,” a customer said.