Police Nab Suspect with Tramadol Haul and GH₵66,950 Cash

Ghana Police have arrested 29-year-old Adam Mohamed in a drug bust at Aboabo No.1, seizing large quantities of Tramadol and GHC66,950 in suspected drug proceeds.

The Airport District Police Command conducted the nighttime operation on May 10 as part of intensified anti-narcotics efforts.

Officers confiscated 74 packs of Tramadol in various strengths (250mg, 225mg, 120mg) along with 50 empty drug cartons during a search of the suspect’s residence. Police spokesperson DSP Irene Oppong confirmed the cash found is believed to be illicit gains from drug sales.

Mohamed remains in custody as investigations continue. The Police Service has vowed to maintain pressure on drug networks, urging public cooperation to combat narcotics trafficking in communities.