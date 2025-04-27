Police Nab Three in GH₵199k Gold Heist

Western Region police have apprehended three suspects linked to an armed robbery targeting a gold-buying company in Wassa Afransie.

The intelligence-led operation culminated in the arrests of Felix Adjei, Emmanuel Kelvin (a Nigerian national), and Kofi Appiah – the latter being a driver for the victimized firm, Mas Palasco Gold Buying Limited.

The April 4 robbery occurred as company employees transported gold from Wassa Ayiem. Armed assailants ambushed their vehicle, firing warning shots before escaping with 14 pounds of gold (valued at GHS 199,000), mobile phones, and a company Toyota Corolla. Police later recovered the abandoned vehicle in a nearby community.

Investigators made their breakthrough on April 21 with Appiah’s arrest in Wassa Akropong, leading to the capture of his alleged accomplices. Recovered items include multiple firearms a Jojeff pump-action gun, Calymm PDS pistol, and locally manufactured weapon alongside various ammunition types and GHS 65,000 in suspected robbery proceeds.

The Western Central Regional Police Command confirmed the suspects remain in custody as inquiries continue. This case highlights growing concerns about armed robberies targeting Ghana’s gold trade routes, prompting calls for enhanced security measures for precious metal transporters. Authorities emphasize their commitment to prosecuting economic crimes that threaten the mining sector’s stability.