Police Nabbed Footballer Over Defilement

A Footballer who has been accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl through her anus and vagina at Mamprobi has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Mensah, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Mensah to bail in the sum of GHC80,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be justified with land title deeds.

The trial has been adjourned to April 5, 2022, for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant is a trader and the sister of the victim age 13 years.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused and the complainant reside in the same house within the same vicinity while the accused resides in the house together with his girlfriend and kids.

The prosecution said the accused has been requesting for the services of the victim, on March 11, this year during the day, the accused asked the victim to assist him with some house chores in the company of his kids.

He said while assisting him the accused sent his kids out leaving the victim in his room.

Prosecution said the accused asked the victim to lay on his bed and had sex with the victim through her vagina and anus.

The prosecution said On March 14, 2022, the accused girlfriend too asked the victim to assist her to do her chores and left the house.

He said the accused took advantage of the absence of his girlfriend and defiled the victim again.

The prosecution said the victim informed the complainant, and the matter was reported to the Police at Mamprobi, and the accused was arrested.

A Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek victim medical care for the victims.