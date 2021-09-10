Police need free hands to work effectively – Kpone-Katamanso MCE

Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has reiterated that the Ghana Police Service needs free hands to operate effectively within their areas of authority without any external influence.

Mr Appiah told the Ghana News Agency during an interview in Kpone that, given free will the Police can work professionally and discharge their duties to the satisfaction of the public.

He said the Ghana Police Service is mandated to maintain law and order as well as to prevent and detect crime, to apprehend offenders, and to maintain public order and safety of persons and properties.

The Kpone-Katamanso MCE explained that the Ghana Police Service exists to deliver services in crime prevention, detection, apprehension, and prosecution of offenders consistent with the expectations of Ghana stakeholders for maximum protection, safe, secure, and peaceful Communities.

According to the Kpone-Katamanso MCE the Ghana Police Service could be considered as one of the best Police services within the West African Sub-Region saying it was time Ghanaians supported the police to succeed in their work for our common safety.

Mr Appiah added that no human institution could survive without the presence of the police saying that the Police exist to maintain law and order in every community.

The Municipal Chief Executive commended the Kpone Police Command for ensuring law and order at the just ended 2021 homework festival for the chiefs and people of the Kpone Traditional Area.

He mentioned that the Police within his jurisdiction would be supported to ensure residents abide by the rules and regulations laid down to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.