Police Negligence Caused Danchira Stabbing

A man had been brutally stabbed in the stomach, while five others are severely wounded during Danchira and Domeabra boundary dispute.

In what was supposed to be a peaceful boundary inspection between Nii Djan bi Amu family, and the four families of Danchira in the Ga south municipality, it was sad that the event resulted in uncontrolled chaos before a helpless police force.

A thorough investigations by the media revealed that only thirteen officers from Greater Accra regional police command; knowing Danchira to be a volatile area, were at the scene but could not save situation.

According to commentators, the police could have sent more men to the area considering the volatility of the area to violence; alluding the whole incident to police negligence.

The few officers who were dispatched to the scene were overwhelmed by ruthless land guards who run amok at Domeabra and caqused mayhem leading to the stabbing of Mustapha Ashey, the Oshipi for Nii Djan bi Amu family.

According to police sources, the police had no clue of the real situation on grounds but were going there to assist in the boundary inspection.

Mustapha Ashey is receiving treatment whilst the police has begun investigations into the unfortunate incident.