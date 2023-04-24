Police officer arrested over murder of female at Kumasi

The Police have arrested one of their own for allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect, Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who had been on the run since committing the crime of passion, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

It said the suspect was in Police custody and would be put before court to face justice.

A young woman identified as 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa was on the evening of Thursday, May 20, 2023, shot multiple times by a man believed to be his boyfriend on suspicion of cheating on him.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was seen chatting with the deceased for close to two hours before shooting her five times at close range.

The incident is said to have happened around 2200 hours in front of Dufie Towers behind Aseda House, after which Maa Adwoa was rushed to the Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police immediately initiated a search for the killer who was on the run, resulting in his arrest this evening.