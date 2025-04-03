Police Officer Drowns in Ghana Anti-Mining Operation

A Ghanaian police officer drowned Thursday during a raid on illegal miners near the River Offin in Assin Asaman, authorities confirmed.

Constable John Kwabena Dogbe, 28, slipped into the water while attempting to seize equipment from miners fleeing the Central North Regional Police Command operation. His body was recovered after a four-hour search and pronounced dead at Assin Fosu’s St. Francis Xavier Hospital.

The operation targeted *galamsey*—illegal small-scale mining—which has caused severe environmental damage in Ghana’s Central Region. Witnesses reported miners scattering as police approached, with some attempting to cross the river. Dogbe lost his footing on the slippery bank and was swept away by currents. Colleagues and rescue teams retrieved his body downstream.

The Central North Regional Police Command described Dogbe’s death as a “profound loss,” emphasizing his commitment to combating environmental degradation. While the officer’s remains await autopsy, authorities vowed to continue enforcement efforts. Ghana banned *galamsey* in 2017, but the practice persists in remote areas, driven by economic hardship and weak oversight.

Dogbe’s death underscores the volatile stakes of Ghana’s anti-*galamsey* campaigns. Despite increased raids and equipment seizures, illegal mining remains entrenched, employing over 1 million Ghanaians directly and indirectly. Environmental groups cite rampant deforestation and toxic pollution of waterways, with the Offin River now unsafe for drinking in some areas.

Yet crackdowns often ignore systemic drivers: unemployment, poverty, and limited alternative livelihoods. Previous initiatives, like the military-led Operation Halt II, temporarily disrupted mining but failed to address root causes. Analysts argue sustainable solutions require investment in rural job programs and formalizing artisanal mining. As Ghana balances ecological preservation with economic survival, tragedies like Dogbe’s highlight the human cost of enforcement in a nation where gold fuels both survival and strife.