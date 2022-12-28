Police officer gives to widows, aged at Dormabin

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Francis Okuntey, has presented motley food items to widows and the aged at Dormabin, a farming Community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region to mark Christmas.

The items were 200 GTP Wax Prints, 40 bags of 5kg rice, 20 boxes of 1.5 litre cooking oil, 10 boxes of sardines and a bull for the beneficiaries.

Madam Jennifer Asieduah, who stood in for DSP Okuntey during the ceremony said it was a good feeling to bring smiles to these vulnerable people at a revered occasion like Christmas.

She reiterated that because of the loss of their breadwinners and loved ones, widows usually ran into socio-economic hardships.

Madam Asieduah said, the kind gesture, which is an occasional activity by DSP and natives of the town brought smiles to the faces of about 100 widows and the aged.

Auntie Akua Fosua, a 70- year old widow on behalf of the others, received the donation and thanked DSP Okuntey and prayed for him to succeed in his endeavours as a Police officer.

Nana Obuanya Kwadwo, chief of Dormabin commended DSP Okuntey for the wonderful gesture he had extended to the widows and vulnerable persons in the community.

He advised his subjects, stakeholders, clergy and traditional priests to give him all the support in prayers for the annual contributions.