Police officer interdicted for dragging suspect

The Police have interdicted an officer captured in a viral video dragging a suspect at Dadease in the Ashanti region.

“The Police have commenced investigation into a viral video in which a Police officer is seen dragging a suspect on the floor during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.”

“The said Police officer was detained and has been interdicted and will be taken through the due process of the law,” a news brief from the Police said.

It said as investigation continued, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, had sent a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage the victim’s family.

The brief said the IGP had also spoken to the victim’s mother via telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter.