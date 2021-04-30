jail bars

General Corporal Kwasi Yeboah of the Kadjebi Police Command has been sentenced to 30-months imprisonment by a Ho Circuit Court for dangerous cycling and causing harm resulting in the death of one Gabriel Azilaku.

Yeboah pleaded not guilty to the charges but the Court, presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor, found him guilty after a full trail, which lasted close to three years.

He was sentenced to 30-months imprisonment on count one and three months with hard labour on count two. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Superintendent Akologo Yakubu Ayamga told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Awuku, was an elder brother of the deceased, while the convict was a policeman stationed at Kadjebi and formerly at Tefle Sogakope Police station.

He said on August 8, 2018, at about 1930 hours, Azilaku was riding a motorbike with goods on it, and the convict, who was on duty at the Sogakope barrier, upon seeing Azilaku, suspected the goods were “unaccustomed goods.”

The convict then chased Azilaku with his motorbike, with registration number M-17-AS737, on the Sogakope-Accra road and got close to him on reaching Sogakope, and pushed his motorbike, Chief Supt Ayamga said.

Azilaku lost control and collided with an oncoming bike, sustaining head injuries as a result, and was rushed to the Sogakope Hospital but died, while on admission, prosecution said.

Prosecution said the convict, after causing the harm, left Azilaku and the other victim without attending to them and returned to his duty point at the barrier.

The case was reported to the Sogakope Police for investigation and a duplicate case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department in Ho for advice, based on which the convict was charged.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article‘Stop indiscriminate harvesting of bamboo and rattan’
Next articleTema West Municipal to formalise ‘borla taxi’ operations
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here