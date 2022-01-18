Police officer stabbed to death, suspect killed

General Sergeant Bright Annobil of Berekum Station was on Saturday, stabbed to death by one Yaw Peprah, a suspect in a case being investigated by the Police.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, Ghana Police Service, said the suspect was later killed.

It said preliminary investigations had established that Yaw Peprah, the suspect, an ex convict, had been invited to the Berekum Police Station to assist with investigations into a case involving him.

The statement said he voluntarily accompanied the late Police Officer to the Police Station.

It said on arrival at the Police Station, the suspect, unexpectedly turned on the Police Sergeant and stabbed him severely on the neck and other parts of the body and escaped.

The statement said the Officer was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but died shortly after admission.

It said a special manhunt exercise was initiated on the night of the same Saturday, by the Bono Regional Police Command.

The statement said the suspect was arrested and again he attempted to attack the arresting officers but he was shot and killed in the process.

It said the family of the deceased Officer had been duly informed of the tragic incident.

The statement said Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), had also spoken to the family and assured them of the support of the Police Administration during their time of grief.

It said in addition, a delegation from the Police Headquarters, led by Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yuhonu, Director-General/Administration, was visiting the Region to commiserate with the family and personnel of the command and provide them with all the support they needed, including the services of clinical psychologists, among others.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of General Sergeant Bright Annobil was on Sunday received by the IGP.

The IGP, accompanied by Members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and Senior Police Officers, received the body of the officer at 1530 hours at the Police Headquarters, for preservation at the Police Hospital Morque in Accra.

The casket containing the body of the officer was driven in a hearse, flanked by officers of the Patrol Unit, and paraded through the streets from the Police Hospital through the Danquah Circle to the Police Headquarters in Cantonments.