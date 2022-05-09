Police officer, two other patients shot dead inside hospital in South Africa’s Cape Town

A police officer and two patients were shot dead by a man Saturday evening at a ward of a hospital adjacent to the well-known V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, police said Sunday.

According to a police statement, the 32-year-old police constable was taking a suspect to Somerset hospital for medical treatment when a man in the ward grabbed the firearm of the police officer and shot him.

The man, 40, then shot two patients who were close by. Both patients died on the scene. The police officer was seriously injured and later died of injuries.

It is unknown how the man managed to obtain the firearm, and an investigation is underway over the tragedy. Enditem