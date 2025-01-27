Police Officer Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Child Custody Case

A police officer, Douglas Kwaku Addy, who is currently under suspension from the force, has reportedly been involved in securing an unlawful arrest warrant against Karen Baaba Sam, a woman engaged in a high-profile legal battle with businessman Nana Kwadwo Adjei.

Addy, a close associate of Adjei, is said to have been acting on behalf of the businessman, allegedly using bribes to influence police officers and even some judges involved in the case.

The arrest warrant, issued by the Achimota District Court on January 20, 2025, accused Ms. Sam of “unlawful child removal.” However, Ms. Sam has strongly contested the warrant, claiming it was obtained through fraudulent means. According to her legal team, after investigating the matter, they discovered there was no legal basis for the warrant, and no such order was found in the court records. In light of this, Ms. Sam’s lawyers have demanded that the Daily Graphic newspaper retract its publication, which featured her as a fugitive, and issue an apology.

The controversy surrounding the arrest warrant is linked to an ongoing custody and domestic violence dispute between Ms. Sam and Adjei. Ms. Sam, who is currently caring for her daughter under the protection of an interim court order, alleges that Adjei has been trying to undermine the legal process by using his influence to manipulate the situation, including through police officers like Addy and Detective Inspector Samuel Sakyi.

Ms. Sam has described a pattern of abuse during her relationship with Adjei, which led to their separation in 2020. She has shared her experience publicly, drawing attention to the difficulties of escaping an abusive relationship, especially when the abuser holds significant power. The case has garnered widespread public attention, with many individuals expressing concern over the role of law enforcement in such cases and the difficulties faced by domestic violence victims in seeking justice.

Public figures, including media personality Bridget Otoo, have voiced their support for Ms. Sam, criticizing the tendency to blame victims of abuse. Otoo highlighted the challenges that victims face when attempting to leave abusive situations, particularly when their abusers have the means to manipulate the system. Social media users have also rallied behind Ms. Sam, sharing their own stories and calling for greater attention to the issue of domestic violence in Ghana.

As the case progresses, it has raised important questions about the integrity of the legal system and the need for greater accountability in handling sensitive matters such as domestic violence and child custody disputes. It also shines a light on the challenges that survivors of abuse face in securing justice, particularly when powerful individuals are involved.

At this stage, Ms. Sam continues to pursue legal action to challenge the arrest warrant and the actions of those she believes have conspired to harm her and her daughter. The outcome of this case may have wider implications for how similar cases are handled in the future, especially when it comes to protecting the rights of victims and ensuring that the justice system remains fair and impartial.