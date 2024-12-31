Police Officers Drop Lawsuit Against Transfer Orders, Retain Right to Reapply

The ten police officers who filed a lawsuit against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in an attempt to block their transfers have decided to withdraw their legal challenge.

Initially, the officers, led by Sergeant David Ojeyim, sought a court order to prevent the enforcement of their transfer directives, arguing that the transfers were arbitrary, unjustified, and contrary to established police procedures.

In their lawsuit, the officers raised concerns about the lack of transparency and fairness in the transfer process, calling for greater accountability from the Police Administration. They claimed that the transfers undermined their professional stability and violated standard administrative practices within the force. The group, which included notable members such as Sergeant Prince Owusu Fayosey, Sergeant Seidu Essilfie, and Corporal Michael Kwasi Avuyi, among others, hoped the court would halt the process.

However, in a sudden turn of events, the officers have now informed the court that they are discontinuing the case. While the lawsuit is being dropped, the officers have retained the right to reapply for legal intervention should they feel the need arises in the future.

This decision effectively ends the legal challenge to the police transfer orders, but the matter highlights ongoing concerns about transparency and the administrative practices within the Ghana Police Service. For now, the officers will move forward without the court’s intervention, but the situation remains a point of contention within the force.