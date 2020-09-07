Police officers have been urged to strive to maintain professional discipline in their duties at all times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Agyeman Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander who made the call, said discipline was critical in life and it was important for officers to maintain it to achieve professional success.

He was speaking at a send-off get-to-gather, organized in honour of Chief Superintendent Edward Konyel, the out-going Commander of the Nkawie Police Division, who had retired after 34 years of service.

Citing the story of Chief Superintendent Konyel, DCOP Adjem, said the retiree had been very successful in his career through hard and discipline both in his professional and private lives.

He charged the youth in the country to comport themselves as the country prepared to go into the December elections.

DCOP Adjem said the police were ready to go all out to maintain law and order in the country at all times.

Chief Superintendent Konyel, said he was able to endure difficulties, hardships and challenges in his professional career as a result of discipline, adding that discipline was very important to achieve success in life.

He advised young police officers to discharge their duties with professional discipline and always be alert at duty posts so as to be able to contain any emergency situations.

Chief Superintendent Konyel also advised them to treat people well and plan their retirement while they were still in active service.