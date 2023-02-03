Police on manhunt for robbers who shot three persons at Ntwitwina

The Police has launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers who attacked a gold buying shop and shot three persons at Ntwitwina, near Wassa Nkonya in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a press statement from Police Service said.

The statement, signed by Superintendent of Police, Olivia Adiku, Head of Public Affairs, Western Region, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa, assured the public that the police would get the robbers arrested to face justice.

It said a special police team, comprising investigation, intelligence and operational officers, had been deployed to beef up security in the town and its surrounding communities.