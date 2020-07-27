The Accra Regional Police Command has opened an ultra-modern cafeteria to provide wholesome meals for personnel, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility, with a 50-seater capacity, has a bar, kitchen, washrooms, changing over the apartment, and a store.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General in charge of Police Welfare, who commissioned the facility, said the nutritious meals would help boost the immune system of the officers who barely ate from home due to early morning assignments.

“The only way to have a healthy meal is to have our own facility where you can direct and ensure that the food is balanced, to give them healthy bodies and sound minds to protect lives and property,” she said.

COP Addo-Danquah assured that meals would be prepared under strict hygienic conditions at a subsidized price, operated by a Police under the supervision of the Police Administration.

She said there were also plans to have canteens at the police regional headquarters across the country, more importantly, places where more officers left home early and came late.

COP Addo-Danquah said the facility would be opened to the public.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frederick Adu Anim, the outgoing Accra Regional Commander said the cafeteria would prevent personnel from leaving the office in search for food for hours.

In a related development, the Command also outdoored cells for the Criminal Investigation Department for the expeditious handling of cases.

The structure, provided by KAS Estates Ghana Limited has a charge office, an office for the Supervising Officer, male and female cells, and a staff hall.

DCOP Adu Anim said the Regional Crime Unit did not have a detention facility and that suspects had to be transported from the headquarters to nearby districts for “detention and collection” during investigations, which created congestion and delayed cases.

